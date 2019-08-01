Golden, Vilade lead the way for Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Casey Golden doubled and singled, also stealing a base as the Lancaster JetHawks topped the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 9-3 on Thursday.

Ryan Vilade doubled and singled twice with three RBIs for Lancaster.

Lancaster batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a two-run double by Vilade.

The JetHawks later added single runs in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Lancaster right-hander Will Gaddis (7-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Michael Grove (0-5) took the loss in the California League game after giving up five runs and three hits over 1 2/3 innings.