Pozo hits walk-off homer, Down East beats Frederick 6-5

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Yohel Pozo hit a walk-off solo homer, as the Down East Wood Ducks topped the Frederick Keys 6-5 on Saturday.

The Keys tied the game 5-5 in the top of the seventh when Zach Jarrett hit a solo home run.

Reliever Michael Matuella (5-2) went one scoreless inning, allowing one hit while striking out three and walking one to pick up the win. Reed Hayes (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out five in the Carolina League game.

For the Keys, Jarrett homered, doubled and singled, scoring two runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Down East remains undefeated (6-0) against Frederick this season.