Herum, Martinez lead the way for Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Marty Herum homered and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Missoula Osprey topped the Great Falls Voyagers 7-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Francis Martinez homered and singled with two RBIs for Missoula.

Missoula took the lead in the first when it scored five runs, including a three-run home run by Liover Peguero and a solo home run by Martinez.

Nick Marchese (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Great Falls starter Chase Solesky (0-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.