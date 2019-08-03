Sosa’s single leads Quintana Roo to 6-1 win over Yucatan

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Ruben Sosa hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the Tigres de Quintana Roo to a 6-1 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Saturday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Tigres and a nine-game winning streak for the Leones.

The single by Sosa scored Erick Migueles and Frank Diaz to give the Tigres a 2-0 lead.

The Tigres later added three runs in the fourth and one in the ninth. In the fourth, Manuel Orduno hit a three-run home run, while Eric Aguilera scored on a fielder's choice in the ninth.

Quintana Roo right-hander Wilfredo Boscan (7-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Yoanner Negrin (11-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and nine hits over six innings.