Diamondbacks hit 5 HRs in a 18-7 rout of Nats, Strasburg

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar smiles as he arrives back at the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Phoenix. AP Photo

Arizona seems to have Stephen Strasburg's number this season.

The Diamondbacks hit three of their five home runs off Strasburg in an 18-7 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night while knocking him around for the second time this season. They have seven homers and 15 runs against him in two starts.

"Sometimes things line up well," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "Sometimes thing work in this game in a very mysterious way. It was a tremendous challenge for us, and they were ready to go.

"We had a really good offensive approach against a really good pitcher. He is one of the best in the league, and we did our job."

Eduardo Escobar homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs. He had a two-run homer in the first inning and hit a three-run homer in a seven-run eighth inning, setting career season highs for homers (24) and RBIs (88).

"Of course it means a lot to me, but my focus in on working hard every day and improving every day," Escobar said.

Nick Ahmed, Jake Lamb and Alex Avila also homered as the Diamondbacks recovered from a 3-0 loss Friday in which they got one hit.

Strasburg (14-5) entered with a seven-game winning streak, but gave up nine runs before leaving with two outs in the fifth inning. The Diamondbacks were the last team to beat him with a 10-3 victory June 15.

"From an execution standpoint I thought I was pretty locked in," Strasburg said. "They just hit it. Obviously they tattooed me twice this year. It is my job to mix up pitches, execute pitches and it is their job to put the barrel on the ball and they did that tonight."

Lamb and Avila hit two-out, two-run homers in a five-run fifth inning for a 10-4 lead. Lamb's came off Strasburg, who left after Ahmed struck out but reached on a wild pitch. Avila homered off Mike Grace.

Strasburg, who leads the NL and is tied for the major league lead in victories, had not given up a homer in 43 innings, since the second inning of a 4-3 victory over Atlanta on June 21. He has given up 16 homers this season.

"They were looking for the ball up in the zone and when they got it, they hit it hard." Washington manager Davey Martinez said. "One pitch to Ahmed was right down the middle. He just wasn't locating."

Anthony Rendon had a three-run homer, Gerardo Parra had a two-run triple and Trea Turner and Kurt Suzuki had two hits apiece for the Nationals, who had won the previous seven at Chase Field.

Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray (10-7) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings for his first career victory over the Nationals. He struck out five without a walk. Ray had been 0-5 in six starts against Washington.

Ketel Marte had two hits and scored three times and Ahmed had two hits and scored twice as every Arizona position player had at least one hit and all but one scored. Marte leads the NL with 134 hits.

The D-backs scored their seven runs in the eighth off position players Parra and Brian Dozier, each making his first career pitching performance.

UNFAMILIAR TERRITORY

Nationals first baseman Parra gave up four walks and a single to the five batters he faced in the eighth inning before being replaced by second baseman Dozier. Parra was charged with five runs and Dozier two, giving up Escobar's homer.

"'Escy' is like my brother," said Dozier of his former teammate in Minnesota. "The funny part is, I am going to his house right now. He is cooking me dinner, a Latino spread. I am sure he is not going to let it down the whole night."

It was the first time in franchise history that Washington had two position players pitch in the same game. When Dozier replaced Parra on the mound, Parra alternated with Anthony Rendon between third base and second base.

THE LONG BALL

Arizona's seven homers off Strasburg this season are the most he has given up to an opponent in one season. The Braves had six homers against him in 2014, when he faced them five times.

SWITCH IT UP

Switch-hitter Eduardo Escobar homered from both sides of the plate, joining teammate Ketel Marte as the first set of teammates to record 10 or more homers from both sides of the plate in the same season, according to Sports Radar.

PLAYING THROUGH

Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin, a former Diamondbacks player who still lives in Arizona, hosted players from both teams Thursday for a mini-golf tournament on the six-hole course he had constructed in the backyard of his Phoenix home. Max Scherzer took the title.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: LHP Roenis Elias (right hamstring) was expected to get an MRI to determine the extent of the injury suffered while running out a ground ball Friday. ... INF/OF Howie Kendrick did pregame running but did not play/start for the second straight game after missing Friday's game with leg cramps. ... RHP Scherzer (thromboid strain) is unlikely to be activated when eligible Monday. "We've got to see him off a mound," general manager Mike Rizzo said. ... 1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis) took ground balls and ran the bases for the first time since returning to the IL July 22.

Diamondbacks: LHP Ray was replaced after five innings when manager Lovuloo thought he detected a back issue, but Lovullo said he over-reacted and Ray is fine. ... RHP Matt Andriese (left foot) is scheduled to throw one inning in rehab game at Class A Visalia on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP Corbin (9-5, 3.23) has won his last four decisions covering eight starts, during which he has a 1.76 ERA with 65 strikeouts in 51 innings. He will make his first start against the team he left for a six-year, $140 million free agent deal last winter.

Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Clarke (4-3, 5.53) has given up two earned runs in his last two starts.