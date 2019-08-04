Pegula, daughter of Buffalo Bills’ owners, wins Citi Open

Jessica Pegula returns the ball during a semifinal match against Anna Kalinskaya, of Russia, at the Citi Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

Jessica Pegula won the first WTA title of her career with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Camila Giorgi at the Citi Open on Sunday.

Pegula is a 25-year-old American ranked 79th. Her parents own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

She had a 4-8 record and hadn't reached the quarterfinals anywhere this season until winning five consecutive matches at Washington's hard-court tournament.

Pegula recently began working with David Witt, Venus Williams' former coach.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This was Pegula's second career tour-level final.

The 62nd-ranked Giorgi, an Italian, was bidding for her third title.

Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus won the men's doubles trophy, beating Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau 3-6, 6-3, 10-2.

Nick Kyrgios was to face Daniil Medvedev later Sunday in the men's singles final.