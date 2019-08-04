Valentin, Feliz lift Bowie over Portland 10-4

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Jesmuel Valentin tripled, doubled and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Bowie Baysox beat the Portland Sea Dogs 10-4 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Baysox and a five-game winning streak for the Sea Dogs.

Anderson Feliz doubled and singled with three RBIs and a couple of runs for Bowie.

Trailing 1-0, the Baysox took the lead for good with four runs in the first inning. Valentin hit a two-run triple en route to the three-run lead.

The Baysox later added runs in five additional innings to secure the victory.

Bowie right-hander Dean Kremer (8-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Bryan Mata (2-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up four runs and five hits while not recording an out.

Jarren Duran doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Sea Dogs. Brett Netzer homered and singled, scoring two runs.