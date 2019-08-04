Weiss, Webb lift Cedar Rapids over Burlington 12-4

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Albee Weiss homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Cedar Rapids Kernels topped the Burlington Bees 12-4 on Sunday.

Tyler Webb homered and singled with a couple of runs and two RBIs for Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the second inning and five in the eighth.

In the second, Gilberto Celestino drove in three runs and Spencer Steer drove in one, while Webb hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Cedar Rapids right-hander Tyler Palm (3-7) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Clayton Chatham (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Kevin Maitan homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Bees. Livan Soto singled three times, scoring two runs.

Cedar Rapids improved to 12-4 against Burlington this season.