Fermin, Lagrange lead the way for St. Lucie

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Edgardo Fermin singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home as the St. Lucie Mets beat the Daytona Tortugas 5-4 on Sunday.

Wagner Lagrange singled three times with a run and an RBI for St. Lucie.

St. Lucie got on the board first in the third inning when Carlos Cortes hit an RBI single and Jeremy Vasquez hit a sacrifice fly.

Trailing 5-3, the Tortugas cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Lorenzo Cedrola got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Hendrik Clementina.

Andrew Mitchell (1-0) got the win in relief while Daytona starter Jared Solomon (0-6) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Tortugas failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Bruce Yari reached base five times for the Tortugas.

With the win, St. Lucie improved to 6-1 against Daytona this season.