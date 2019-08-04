Carbonell, Espinoza lead the way for Tabasco

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Daniel Carbonell singled four times, also stealing a base as the Olmecas de Tabasco topped the Bravos de Leon 8-4 on Sunday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Olmecas.

Alan Espinoza tripled and singled with two runs for Tabasco.

Trailing 4-2 in the fifth, Leon tied it up when Carlos Rivero scored on a groundout and Daniel Cornejo hit an RBI double.

The Olmecas took the lead in the sixth inning when Carbonell hit an RBI single, bringing home Ramon R Ramirez.

The Olmecas later tacked on three runs in the seventh when Humberto Castro hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by R. Ramirez to secure the victory.

Starter Dennis O'Grady (2-2) got the win while Marco Ramirez (3-1) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.

Felix Pie doubled and singled twice for the Bravos.