Soto’s sacrifice fly leads AZL Royals over AZL Rangers in 10 innings

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Edickson Soto hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the AZL Royals to a 6-5 win over the AZL Rangers on Monday.

Omar Hernandez scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Enrique Valdez. Later in the inning, AZL Royals added an insurance run when Valdez scored on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the inning, AZL Rangers scored on a single by Stanley Martinez that brought home Osleivis Basabe. However, the rally ended when Woo-Young Jin struck Cody Freeman out to end the game.

The AZL Royals tied the game 4-4 in the eighth when Soto scored on an error.

Soto doubled and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Jin (5-1) got the win in relief while Leon Hunter (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Several AZL Rangers chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Heriberto Hernandez homered and tripled, driving in two runs.