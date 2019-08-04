Armenteros hits grand slam, leads Stockton over Lake Elsinore

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Lazaro Armenteros hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Stockton Ports to a 12-7 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Sunday.

The grand slam by Armenteros gave the Ports a 10-4 lead and capped a seven-run inning for Stockton. Earlier in the inning, Stockton tied the game when Matt Cross hit a solo home run and then took the lead when Austin Beck hit an RBI single.

The Ports later tacked on a run in both the third and fourth innings. In the third, Jeremy Eierman hit an RBI double, while Robert Mullen hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Alfonso Rivas homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for Stockton. Jonah Bride homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Will Gilbert (4-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Lake Elsinore starter Reiss Knehr (3-4) took the loss in the California League game.

Several Storm chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Jalen Washington homered and singled, driving in four runs.

Despite the loss, Lake Elsinore is 6-3 against Stockton this season.