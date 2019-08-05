Capellan, Massey lead Burlington to 13-0 win over Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Michael Massey hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Delvin Capellan allowed just three hits over five innings as the Burlington Royals topped the Johnson City Cardinals 13-0 on Monday.

The home run by Massey scored Maikel Garcia to give the Royals a 2-0 lead.

Burlington later scored in four additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a five-run ninth.

Capellan (3-1) struck out six to pick up the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Luis Ortiz (0-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Cardinals were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Royals' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.