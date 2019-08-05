Kreidler’s single leads Connecticut to 2-0 win over Aberdeen

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Ryan Kreidler hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Connecticut Tigers to a 2-0 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Monday.

The single by Kreidler scored Gresuan Silverio and Moises Nunez and provided all the offense for Connecticut.

Connecticut starter Xavier Javier (3-2) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Ryan Conroy (4-3) took the tough loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up two runs and six hits over six innings.

The IronBirds were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Tigers' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.