Randa’s homer leads Auburn to 5-1 win over State College

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Jake Randa hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Auburn Doubledays to a 5-1 win over the State College Spikes on Tuesday.

The home run by Randa scored Jose Sanchez to give the Doubledays a 3-1 lead.

The Doubledays later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Jack Dunn scored on a wild pitch and Caldioli Sanfler hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Gilberto Chu (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while State College starter Enmanuel Solano (1-7) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Moises Castillo homered and singled for the Spikes.