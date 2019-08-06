Palka’s single leads Charlotte over Scranton/WB in 10 innings

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Daniel Palka hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Charlotte Knights to a 5-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday.

Luis Robert scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Palka. Later in the inning, Charlotte added an insurance run when Nick Madrigal scored on a bases-loaded walk.

After Scranton/WB's Wendell Rijo hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, Charlotte tied the game 3-3 in the next half-inning when Palka hit a solo home run.

Trey Michalczewski doubled and singled twice in the win.

Colton Turner (4-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while J.P. Feyereisen (8-2) took the loss in the International League game.