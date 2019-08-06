Crawford leads Tulsa to 10-0 win over Springfield

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Leo Crawford struck out 11 hitters over six innings, leading the Tulsa Drillers over the Springfield Cardinals in a 10-0 win on Tuesday.

Crawford (1-0) picked up the win after he allowed three hits.

Tulsa went up 3-0 in the fourth after Cody Thomas hit an RBI single and Connor Wong hit a sacrifice fly.

Tulsa later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a four-run seventh.

Angel Rondon (4-4) went five innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out five and walked four.

The Cardinals were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Drillers' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

Tulsa improved to 15-8 against Springfield this season.