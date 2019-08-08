Boswell’s homer leads Hartford to 6-4 win over Reading

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Bret Boswell hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 6-4 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Fightin Phils.

The home run by Boswell capped a four-run inning and gave the Yard Goats a 4-0 lead after Tyler Nevin hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Trailing 5-3, the Fightin Phils cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Josh Stephen hit a solo home run.

The Yard Goats tacked on another run in the eighth when Luis Castro hit an RBI single, driving in Manuel Melendez.

Chris Rabago homered and singled for Hartford.

Hartford starter Antonio Santos (1-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jerad Eickhoff (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and three hits over three innings.

The Fightin Phils failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. For the Fightin Phils, Stephen homered and doubled. Alec Bohm singled three times.