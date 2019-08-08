Koss, Simpson lead the way for Grand Junction

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Christian Koss tripled and singled twice, also stealing a base as the Grand Junction Rockies topped the Great Falls Voyagers 8-3 on Thursday.

Colin Simpson homered and singled with four RBIs and a couple of runs for Grand Junction.

Grand Junction took the lead in the first when it put up three runs, including an RBI triple by Koss and an RBI single by Simpson.

Grand Junction right-hander Anderson Amarista (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Sean Thompson (1-6) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after allowing eight runs and eight hits over two innings.