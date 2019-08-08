Ogwumike scores 24 points, Sparks win 4th straight

Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points, Candace Parker added 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 84-74 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Ogwumike scored 10 of Los Angeles' first 16 points to help the Sparks took a nine-point lead. Phoenix went over five minutes without a field goal in the first quarter and trailed 25-15 after shooting 3 for 17. Ogwumike finished the half with 14 points and six rebounds as Los Angeles led 44-32.

Los Angeles opened the second half on a 12-2 run for a 22-point lead.

Chelsea Gray chipped in with 10 points and five assists for Los Angeles (14-8), which has won nine straight home games over the Mercury. The Sparks made 10 of their 23 3-pointers.

Brittney Griner scored 27 points, and Leilani Mitchell added 19 for Phoenix (11-11). DeWanna Bonner was held to 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting.