Rodriguez, Kozma lift Toledo over Pawtucket 7-6

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Ronny Rodriguez homered and singled twice, driving home two runs as the Toledo Mud Hens topped the Pawtucket Red Sox 7-6 on Friday.

Pete Kozma doubled and singled twice for Toledo.

Toledo batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring four runs, including a two-run single by Frank Schwindel.

Trailing 7-2, the Red Sox cut into the deficit with four runs in the eighth inning, including a two-run home run by Bobby Dalbec.

Toledo right-hander Tim Adleman (6-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Kyle Hart (8-5) took the loss in the International League game after giving up four runs and six hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Dalbec homered, doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Red Sox. Rusney Castillo homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.