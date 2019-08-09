Lewis’ homer leads Pensacola to 8-5 win over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Royce Lewis hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to an 8-5 win over the Mobile BayBears on Friday.

The home run by Lewis scored Jordan Gore and Alex Kirilloff to give the Blue Wahoos an 8-4 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Mobile cut into the lead on a walk by Jhoan Urena that scored Brandon Marsh.

Jovani Moran (2-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mobile starter Andrew Wantz (0-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The BayBears squandered some scoring chances, leaving 15 runners on base in the loss. Jahmai Jones doubled and singled for the BayBears.

Pensacola improved to 15-8 against Mobile this season.