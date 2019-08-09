Koehler hits walk-off triple, AZL Athletics Green beats AZL Giants Black 4-3

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Matthew Koehler hit a walk-off triple with one out in the ninth inning, as the AZL Athletics Green beat the AZL Giants Black 4-3 on Saturday. With the victory, the AZL Athletics Green snapped a 10-game losing streak.

Jalen Greer scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

The AZL Giants Black tied the game 3-3 in the top of the eighth when Bryan Hernandez scored when a runner was thrown out as part of a two-run inning.

Koehler tripled and doubled, driving in two runs in the win.

Jake Walkinshaw (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Randy Rodriguez (2-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Giants Black, Richgelon Juliana doubled and singled, also stealing a base.