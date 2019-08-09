Bethencourt’s double leads AZL Cubs 2 to 10-4 win over AZL Angels

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Jhonny Bethencourt hit a run-scoring double in the second inning, leading the AZL Cubs 2 to a 10-4 win over the AZL Angels on Saturday.

The double by Bethencourt started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the AZL Cubs 2 a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Bryce Windham hit an RBI single, driving in Luis Verdugo.

The AZL Cubs 2 later added a run in the fourth and three in the sixth. In the fourth, Widimer Joaquin hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Abraham Rodriguez, while Rochest Cruz drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Joaquin in the sixth.

Omar Ventura (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jordan Gubelman (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Cubs 2 remains undefeated against AZL Angels this season at 4-0.