Apostel’s homer leads Down East to 4-2 win over Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Sherten Apostel hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Down East Wood Ducks to a 4-2 win over the Frederick Keys on Saturday.

The home run by Apostel scored Julio Pablo Martinez and was the game's last scoring play.

Down East took a 2-0 lead after Samuel Huff scored on a double play in the second inning and Curtis Terry hit a solo home run in the third. Frederick answered in the fifth inning when Sean Miller and Cole Billingsley hit RBI singles.

Starter Alex Eubanks (9-4) got the win while Scott Burke (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.

Cadyn Grenier tripled and singled for the Keys.

With the win, Down East improved to 7-2 against Frederick this season.