Garcia, Alfonseca lift AZL Indians Blue over AZL Athletics Gold 14-1

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Pedro Alfonseca homered and had three hits, and Luis D. Garcia allowed just four hits over seven innings as the AZL Indians Blue defeated the AZL Athletics Gold 14-1 on Sunday.

Garcia (6-0) allowed one run while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.

AZL Indians Blue scored in six different innings in the victory, including the eighth, when it put up three runs, including a solo home run by Alfonseca.

Malik Jones (1-1) allowed three runs and got one out in the Arizona League game.