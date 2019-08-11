Sosa leads Memphis over Fresno 5-3

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Edmundo Sosa hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Memphis Redbirds topped the Fresno Grizzlies 5-3 on Sunday.

Memphis started the scoring in the first inning when Sosa hit a two-run home run.

Fresno answered in the bottom of the frame when Carter Kieboom scored on a groundout to get within one.

The Redbirds later added single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to secure the victory.

Memphis right-hander Chris Ellis (4-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Wil Crowe (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and five hits over six innings.

Kieboom reached base four times for the Grizzlies.