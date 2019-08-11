Sandoval’s double leads Modesto to 5-2 win over San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Ariel Sandoval hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning, leading the Modesto Nuts to a 5-2 win over the San Jose Giants on Sunday.

The double by Sandoval came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Nuts a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Johnny Adams drew a bases-loaded walk and Jose Caballero hit a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the first, Modesto took the lead on a solo home run by Connor Kopach. San Jose answered in the fourth inning when David Villar and Sandro Fabian hit solo home runs.

Kopach homered and doubled for Modesto.

Modesto right-hander Clay Chandler (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tristan Beck (0-1) took the loss in the California League game after allowing four runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings.