Rodriguez’s double leads West Virginia to 4-2 win over Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the West Virginia Power to a 4-2 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Monday.

The double by Rodriguez gave the Power a 4-2 lead and capped a four-run inning for West Virginia. Earlier in the inning, West Virginia tied the game when Matt Sanders hit an RBI single.

Delmarva went up by two after Johnny Rizer hit an RBI single in the third inning and Nick Horvath hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Sal Biasi (6-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Ruben Garcia (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.