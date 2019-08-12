Ramirez leads AZL Brewers Blue to 2-1 win over AZL Cubs 2

PHOENIX (AP) -- Alexis Ramirez struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings, leading the AZL Brewers Blue over the AZL Cubs 2 in a 2-1 win on Tuesday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the AZL Cubs 2.

Ramirez (2-3) allowed three hits to pick up the win.

AZL Brewers Blue went up 2-0 in the fourth after Luis Silva hit an RBI single, driving in Andre Nnebe.

The AZL Cubs 2 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Orian Nunez hit an RBI single, scoring Richard Nunez.

Carlos Ocampo (2-2) went four innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out four and walked three.