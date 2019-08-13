Serven’s homer leads Hartford to 7-2 win over Portland

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Brian Serven hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 7-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday.

The home run by Serven scored Bret Boswell and Luis Castro to give the Yard Goats a 4-2 lead.

Hartford right-hander Brandon Gold (9-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Matthew Kent (5-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Hartford improved to 10-5 against Portland this season.