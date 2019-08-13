Bichette, Sanchez lead the way for Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Dante Bichette tripled twice and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Harrisburg Senators beat the Altoona Curve 13-10 on Tuesday.

Adrian Sanchez singled three times with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Harrisburg.

Trailing 2-1 in the third, Harrisburg grabbed the lead when it scored five runs, including a solo home run by Luis Garcia.

Following the big inning, the Curve cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Brett Pope hit a solo home run and Chris Sharpe hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Senators later added five runs in the fifth and two in the eighth. In the fifth, Tres Barrera hit a two-run double, while Bichette and Nick Banks both drove in a run in the eighth.

Jordan Mills (4-1) got the win in relief while Altoona starter Sean Brady (3-12) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Four Curve (Oneil Cruz, Sharpe, Logan Hill and Bligh Madris) recorded three hits each in the losing effort. The Curve also hit a season-high five home runs.