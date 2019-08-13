Noda’s homer leads Dunedin to 8-3 win over Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Ryan Noda hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to an 8-3 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday.

The home run by Noda scored Alejandro Kirk to give the Blue Jays a 5-3 lead.

The Blue Jays later added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Nick Podkul scored on a forceout, while Chavez Young and Noda both drove in a run in the eighth.

Dunedin starter Kyle Johnston (1-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Andrew Brown (3-7) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Ben Aklinski homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Threshers.