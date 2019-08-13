Whitley’s triple leads Charlotte to 13-2 win over Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Garrett Whitley hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 13-2 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday.

The triple by Whitley started the scoring in a seven-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Charlotte scored on three more plays, including an error, an error and an error that scored Wander Franco, Jake Palomaki and Ronaldo Hernandez.

The Stone Crabs later scored three runs in the seventh and eighth innings to complete the blowout. In the seventh, Hernandez hit a three-run home run, while Joey Roach hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Hernandez in the eighth.

Charlotte starter Cristopher Sanchez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Austin Orewiler (7-9) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Bryant Flete homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Tortugas.

Charlotte improved to 4-2 against Daytona this season.