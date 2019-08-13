Adams leads Corpus Christi to 6-2 win over Frisco

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Jake Adams hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Corpus Christi Hooks beat the Frisco RoughRiders 6-2 on Tuesday.

Corpus Christi got on the board first in the fourth inning, scoring on a solo home run by Jonathan Arauz.

After Corpus Christi added three runs in the fifth, the RoughRiders cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Juremi Profar and Michael De Leon hit RBI singles.

The Hooks later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Bryan De La Cruz hit a sacrifice fly and Osvaldo Duarte scored on a forceout to secure the victory.

Corpus Christi right-hander Chad Donato (2-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Tyler Phillips (5-9) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up four runs and four hits over five innings.