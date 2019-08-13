O’Brien leads New Orleans to 10-4 win over Tacoma

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Peter O'Brien hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 10-4 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday.

The home run by O'Brien scored Rosell Herrera to give the Baby Cakes a 2-1 lead.

The Baby Cakes later added three runs in the third, two in the fourth, and three in the eighth to secure the victory.

New Orleans starter Joe Gunkel (6-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over six innings. Opposing starter Mike Wright Jr. (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over four innings.