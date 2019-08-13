Avila, Moreno and DuBord shut out AZL D-backs, AZL Giants Orange wins 3-0

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Nick Avila, Luis Moreno and Alex DuBord combined for a shutout as the AZL Giants Orange topped the AZL D-backs 3-0 on Wednesday. The AZL Giants Orange swept the short two-game series with the win.

Moreno (3-1) went five scoreless innings, allowing five hits while striking out five and walking one to get the win. Junior Mieses (1-2) went five innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

In the fourth inning, AZL Giants Orange took a 1-0 lead on a pickoff attempt that scored Javeyan Williams. The AZL Giants Orange scored again in the sixth when Aaron Bond hit an RBI single and Luis Toribio stole home.

For the AZL D-backs, Wyatt Mathisen doubled and singled twice. AZL D-backs was held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the AZL Giants Orange staff recorded its second shutout of the year.