Sosa hits walk-off homer in 13th, Yucatan beats Puebla 2-0

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Humberto Sosa hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the 13th inning, as the Leones de Yucatan topped the Pericos de Puebla 2-0 on Tuesday.

Jose Aguilar also scored on the home run after he reached base with two outs on a walk.

Starters Cesar Valdez and Scott Harkin turned in great performances for Yucatan and Puebla, respectively. Valdez went seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out six and walking one. Harkin struck out six and walked one while allowing three hits over eight scoreless innings.

Andres Avila (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jose Manuel Lopez (3-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Pericos were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Leones' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.