Martin hits grand slam, leads Bradenton over Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Mason Martin hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 5-1 win over the Florida Fire Frogs in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Martin capped a five-run inning and gave the Marauders a 5-0 lead after Travis Swaggerty hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, Florida cut into the deficit on a sacrifice fly by Brett Langhorne that scored Zack Soria.

Bradenton southpaw Ike Schlabach (4-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Walter Borkovich (2-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings.