Ventura’s single leads Dayton over Bowling Green in 12 innings
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Matt Lloyd and Eddy Demurias scored on an error in the top of the 12th inning to help lead the Dayton Dragons to a 4-1 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Wednesday.
Later in the inning, Dayton added an insurance run when Randy Ventura scored on a groundout.
The Dragons scored one run in the 11th before Bowling Green answered in the bottom of the inning when Ruben Cardenas scored on an error to tie the game 1-1.
Matt Pidich (3-3) got the win in relief while Hector Figueroa (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
Stranding 13 men on base, the Hot Rods did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.
