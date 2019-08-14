Ventura’s single leads Dayton over Bowling Green in 12 innings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Matt Lloyd and Eddy Demurias scored on an error in the top of the 12th inning to help lead the Dayton Dragons to a 4-1 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Wednesday.

Later in the inning, Dayton added an insurance run when Randy Ventura scored on a groundout.

The Dragons scored one run in the 11th before Bowling Green answered in the bottom of the inning when Ruben Cardenas scored on an error to tie the game 1-1.

Matt Pidich (3-3) got the win in relief while Hector Figueroa (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Stranding 13 men on base, the Hot Rods did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.