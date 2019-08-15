Yankees put 5-game win streak on the line against Indians

Cleveland Indians (72-49, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (81-41, first in the AL East)

7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Adam Plutko (4-3, 4.68 ERA) Yankees: Chad Green (2-3, 4.69 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Yankees are 47-18 on their home turf. New York's team on-base percentage of .343 is second in the league. Luke Voit leads the club with an OBP of .389.

The Indians have gone 33-23 away from home. The Cleveland pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.74, Shane Bieber paces the staff with a mark of 3.27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwin Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 30 home runs and is batting .240. Gio Urshela is 19-for-38 with four doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 29 home runs and is batting .242. Jose Ramirez is 11-for-38 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .287 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Indians: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: 10-day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), CC Sabathia: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Holder: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), David Hale: 10-day IL (spine), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-day IL (knee), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Luke Voit: 10-day IL (hernia), Edwin Encarnacion: 10-day IL (wrist), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

Indians Injuries: Hunter Wood: day-to-day (calf), Danny Salazar: 10-day IL (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: 60-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 60-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Olson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), A.J. Cole: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 60-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: 10-day IL (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).