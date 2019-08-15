Palumbo, White carry Nashville to 4-2 win over Omaha

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Eli White homered and had two hits, and Joe Palumbo hurled six scoreless innings as the Nashville Sounds beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-2 on Thursday.

Palumbo (3-0) struck out seven and walked two to pick up the win.

Nashville started the scoring in the second inning when Jett Bandy hit a solo home run.

After Nashville added two runs, the Storm Chasers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Erick Mejia scored on a groundout.

The Sounds tacked on another run in the seventh when Nick Solak hit a solo home run.

Omaha saw its comeback attempt come up short after Mejia hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Nashville lead to 4-2.

Jake Kalish (7-7) went five innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

For the Storm Chasers, Mejia homered and doubled, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, Omaha is 7-2 against Nashville this season.