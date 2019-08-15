Brickhouse’s single leads Missoula to 7-1 win over Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Spencer Brickhouse hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Missoula Osprey to a 7-1 win over the Ogden Raptors on Thursday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Osprey and a three-game winning streak for the Raptors.

Axel Andueza scored on the play to give the Osprey a 1-0 lead after he hit a double with two outs.

The Osprey later added four runs in the fifth and one in the eighth and ninth to secure the victory.

Austin Pope (1-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Ogden starter Antonio Hernandez (3-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.