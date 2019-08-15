AZL Padres 1 beats AZL White Sox 3-2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Luis Paez scored on an error in the ninth inning, leading the AZL Padres 1 to a 3-2 win over the AZL White Sox on Friday.

Paez scored on the play after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

Bryan Ramos hit an RBI single, bringing home Sidney Pimentel in the first inning to give the AZL White Sox a 1-0 lead. The AZL Padres 1 came back to take a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning when Yerry Landinez hit an RBI single, bringing home Juan Garcia.

AZL White Sox tied the game 2-2 in the eighth when Samil Polanco hit an RBI single, scoring Chase Krogman.

Seth Mayberry (3-1) got the win in relief while Mac Welsh (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.