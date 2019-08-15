Sports
Falcon helps to shut out AZL Padres 2, AZL Reds wins 12-0
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Andres Falcon and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the AZL Reds defeated the AZL Padres 2 12-0 on Friday.
Falcon (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing two hits over four scoreless innings. Duilio Ochoa (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits while striking out one in the Arizona League game.
Up 1-0 in the third, AZL Reds extended its lead when Nick Ciuffo hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Fidel Castro.
The AZL Reds punctuated the blowout with five runs in the seventh and four in the eighth. In the seventh, Castro and Luis Lopez hit two-run doubles, while Rafael Franco scored on an error and Elvis Gomez hit an RBI single in the eighth.
Franco tripled and singled, scoring two runs in the win.
AZL Padres 2 was held scoreless for the first time this season, while the AZL Reds staff recorded its third shutout of the year.
