Butera, Mooney lift Albuquerque over Las Vegas 9-6

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Drew Butera homered and doubled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Albuquerque Isotopes beat the Las Vegas Aviators 9-6 on Thursday.

Peter Mooney singled three times with two RBIs for Albuquerque.

Up 2-0, Albuquerque batted around in the fourth inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run single by Mooney.

Trailing 8-2, the Aviators cut into the deficit with four runs in the seventh inning, including a two-run single by Sheldon Neuse.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Isotopes tacked on another run in the ninth when Drew Weeks hit a solo home run.

Albuquerque right-hander Tim Melville (10-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jesus Luzardo (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.

For the Aviators, Jorge Mateo tripled and singled, scoring two runs.