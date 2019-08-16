Injured Hazard to miss Real Madrid’s league opener

Real forward Eden Hazard, left, and Roma defender Federico Fazio vie for the ball during a friendly soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid, at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. AP Photo

Real Madrid will start the season without Eden Hazard because of an injury.

The Spanish club says Hazard was found to have a left thigh injury after Friday's practice session and will miss the team's Spanish league opener at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Madrid has not given a timeframe for the player's recovery, saying it "will continue to be assessed."

Spanish media reports say the injury could keep Hazard sidelined for up to a month, potentially keeping him from the team's first four league games.

The former Chelsea playmaker was Real Madrid's top signing in the offseason.