Ramirez hits walk-off double in 10th, DSL Yankees beats DSL Rockies 3-2

, (AP) -- Agustin Ramirez had a walk-off double in the 10th inning, as the DSL Yankees topped the DSL Rockies 3-2 on Friday.

Maikol Escotto scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Ramirez.

The DSL Rockies tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when Pedro Mota hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Michael James.

Reliever Abel Estevez (2-1) went three innings, allowing one run and two hits to pick up the win. He also struck out three and walked one. Francis Rivera (1-3) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit while striking out one in the Dominican Summer League game.