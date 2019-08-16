Rodriguez, Vespi and Garcia shut out Lakewood, Delmarva wins 5-0

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Grayson Rodriguez, Nick Vespi and Ruben Garcia combined for a shutout as the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the Lakewood BlueClaws 5-0 on Friday.

Vespi (8-6) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one hit over two scoreless innings. Victor Santos (5-9) went four innings, allowing five runs and six hits while striking out five in the South Atlantic League game.

In the top of the second, Delmarva scored on a forceout that brought home Shayne Fontana. Later in the inning, Cody Roberts hit a single to give the Shorebirds a 2-0 lead. The Shorebirds then added a run in the third and two in the fourth. In the third, Johnny Rizer hit a solo home run, while Nick Horvath and JC Encarnacion hit solo home runs in the fourth.

Adam Hall singled twice, also stealing two bases in the win.

The BlueClaws were blanked for the 11th time this season, while the Shorebirds' staff recorded their 17th shutout of the year.

Delmarva improved to 13-6 against Lakewood this season.