Joyce leads West Michigan over Great Lakes 6-3

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Corey Joyce doubled and singled twice as the West Michigan Whitecaps topped the Great Lakes Loons 6-3 on Friday.

Great Lakes cut the deficit to 4-2 in the third after Kody Hoese hit a two-run home run.

After Great Lakes added a run in the sixth, the Whitecaps added to their lead in the seventh inning when Daniel Reyes hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Cooper Johnson.

West Michigan right-hander Chance Kirby (5-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Stephen Kolek (7-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and eight hits over three innings.